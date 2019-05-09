SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The application process of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment 2019 has been started by the Staff Selection Process and it will conclude on May 29, 2019. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can do it through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Process has begun the application process of the MultiTasking Staff (MTS) recruitment 2019 which will end on May 29, 2019. Those who are willing to apply for the post can do the same at the official website, ssc.nic.in. It is advisable for the candidates to apply before the headline in order to avoid the inconvenience at the end of filling up the application form. Many aspirants prepare for the SSC exams every year and it is convenient get ready for the exams beforehand. The recruitment examination has a certain exam pattern which needs to be followed.

How to Apply for SSC MTS 2019

Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 22 May 2019. Follow thestep by step process for filling up the SSC MTS application form

Go to the official SSC website ssc.nic.in. Click on the first option, ‘Multi-Tasking(Non-technical) Staff Examination 2019’ Fill the necessary details and complete the registration process. Now, log-in to your account by entering registration number and password. Provide educational details After providing all the details, now upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature. The last step is fee submission. Submit the fee by credit/ debit card or e-challan. After submitting the fee, a confirmation mail/msg will be sent to the candidates.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

Tier-I examination will be held from August 2 to September 6, 2019.

The tier-II exam will be held from November 17, 2019, according to the official notification. Paper-1 is an online examination. It is an objective multiple choice question type which is divided into four sections.

While Paper-2 is a pen and paper mode of examination including a descriptive paper in English or any other language which are being listed in the government policies.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Exam Syllabus

Syllabus for Computer Based Examination (Paper-I):

General Intelligence and Reasoning: It will constitute numerical aptitude and general English of an average matriculate level and general awareness of similar standard.

English Language: Questions will be based on the basic English including vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. and writing ability.

General Intelligence and Reasoning: Test will include questions on similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, figure classification, arithmetical number series, non-verbal series etc. Test will also incldue questions from abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

Numerical Aptitude: This paper include the questions related to number systems, computation of whole numbers, decimals and fractions and relationship between numbers, fundamental arithmetical operations, percentages, ratio and proportion, averages, interest, profit and loss, discount, use of tables and graphs, mensuration, time and distance, ratio and time, time and work, etc.

General Awareness: Questions on the general awareness of the environment and its application to society, current affairs knowledge will be asked. Questions related to include India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to sports, history, culture, geography, economic scene, general polity including Indian constitution, and scientific research etc.

No component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical data in the examination for the candidates belonging to PwD category.

Paper-II: The question will have questions related to Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution as given in Annexure-XIV, to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter.

SSC MTS 2019: Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only).

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using

Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through

cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes

(SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and

Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from

payment of fee.

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to May 31, 2019 (5.00

PM). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment

through Challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the

Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to June 06, 2019 provided the Challan has been generated by them before May 31, 2019 (5.00 pm)

Application fees Instructions

Applications once received prescribed shall not be considered and instantly rejected. No representation against such rejection will be considered. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Besides, it will not be adjusted against

any other examination or selection.

Candidates who have paid the application fees after following every instruction must ensure that their fee has been deposited with SSC. If the fee is not received by SSC, status of Application Form is shown as ‘Incomplete’ will be instantly rejected. This information is printed on the top of the Application Form printout. No request for consideration of such applications and fee payment after a stipulated time period will be specified in the Notice of Examination shall be entertained.

How to verify for fee payment

Further, the status of fee payment can be verified at the ‘Payment Status” link provided in the candidate’s login screen.

Important Dates for SSC MTS 2019

Dates for submission of online applications: April 22, 2019 to May 29, 2019 Last date for receipt of application: May 29, 2019 (up to 5 pm) Last date for making online fee payment: May 31, 2019 (up to 5.00 pm) Last date for generation of offline Challan: May 31, 2019 (up to 5.00 pm) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 1, 2019 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): November 17, 2019

Vacancy Details of SSC MTS 2019

The expected vacancies are- 10,000 plus posts. The selected candidates will get salary between Rs 5,200- Rs 20,200 + grade pay Rs 1,800.

Eligibility Criteria for SSC MTS 2019

Educational Qualification: A 10th class pass-out is also eligible for SSC MTS 2019.

Nationality:

A candidate should be a citizen of India, subject of Nepal, a subject of Bhutan, Tibetan Refugee and Person of Indian Origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Afganistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Age Limit Criteria

Following is the upper age limit for various categories.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App