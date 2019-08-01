SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The examination for SSC MTS is going to start from August 2, 2019. All the candidates can download the admit card by visiting regional websites of SSC.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The SSC MTS examination is set to start from August 2, 2019, the staff selection commission has stated that all the students should carry their original photo identity proof with their date of birth mentioned in the document as same as printed on the SSC MTS admit card while going to appear for the recruitment examination. The Commission has also said that if the photo identity card does not have a date of birth then the candidates are required to carry an additional certificate in its original as a proof of their date of birth. The commission warned all the SSC MTS applicants that in case of any mismatch in the date of birth mentioned in the SSC MTS admit cards and the original photo identity proof then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The exam will be held in a computer-based mode and will be conducted in multiple shifts pan-India in different centres.

As per the SSC practice, the marks scored by the candidates appearing in the examination will be normalized by the Commission as the exam is being held in multiple shifts.

Previously, SSC had issued the application status and publish the admit cards for candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar only.

Steps to download the SSC MTS admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official regional website of SSC.

Step 2: Tap the link MTS admit card link present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the SSC MTS admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card.

