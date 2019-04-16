SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to open the online registration process for SSC MTS posts through its official website on April 22, 2019. According to reports, the Commission is likely to announce around 10,000 vacancies for the recruitment of SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2019.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to open the online registration process for application SSC MTS vacant posts on its official website – ssc.nic.in. According to reports, the Commission is likely to announce around 10,000 vacancies for the recruitment of SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2019 and open the online application process through the official website on the same date.

Reports say that the Commission was supposed to release the recruitment notification for SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in November last year, however, as the number vacancies could not be notified by the commission, it got postponed. All the aspirants of Staff Selection Commission jobs are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC for the SSC MTS Recruitment Notification 2019.

The SSC MTS online application 2019 is likely to start from April 22, on the same day when the Commission releases the notification for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2019. Apart from this, the Staff Selection Commission has recently released the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2018-19 through its official website. Candidates who have not yet checked the results may visit the official website and follow the instructions to download the result by following the steps given in the notification released on SSC’s website.

How to check the SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 Notification when released?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

On the homepage, click on the relevant link that reads, “ SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2019 Notification “

“ On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a pdf

Download the same and go through the details in it

Take a print out of the SSC MTS Recruitment Notification 2019 for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and check the SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 Notification when it is released by the Commission: https://ssc.nic.in/

