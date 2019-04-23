SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment 2019 on its official website - ssc.nic.in yesterday, April 22, 2019. Candidates interested to appear in the SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 examination can check the details such as number of vacancies, eligibility criteria and Important dates here.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment 2019 notification has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in yesterday, April 22, 2019. Interested candidates are now advised to check the SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 examination notification on the official website of SSC. The candidates need to check the details such as number of vacancies, eligibility criteria and Important dates mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can check the instructions to download the notification for future reference. According to the notification, the application process process for the same has started from yesterday, April 22, 2019 through the official website. The last date for submission of the online application form has been scheduled for May 29, 2019. Candidates need to submit the supporting documents along with their applications and also make an application fee payment online, through draft or bank challan.

Direct link to the notification: SSC MTS Recruitment Notification 2019

Important Dates for SSC MTS Recruitment 2019:

SSC MTS Exam 2019 application process starts on: April 22, 2019

Last date for submission of online applications: May 29, 2019 (up to 5.00 PM)

Last date for online fee payment: May 31, 2019 (up to 5.00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: May 31, 2019 (up to 5.00 PM)

Last date for application fee payment through Challan: June 1, 2019

Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) to be held between: August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019

Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) to be conducted on: November 17, 2019

Candidates must note that the vacancies will be determined soon and to get all the updates regarding the SSC MTS 2019 vacancies, candidates need to regularly check the official website of SSC.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission and apply for the vacant positions online: https://ssc.nic.in/

