SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Registration process of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2019 is going to close tomorrow. Interested candidates must submit their filled up applications at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to close the online registration process for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019 tomorrow, May 29, 2019, at ssc.nic.in. Those candidates who have not yet submitted their applications for the recruitment examination are advised to submit the same by tomorrow. No applications will be entertained by the Staff Selection Commission after the closure of the registration process.

The SSC MTS 2019 examination will be conducted by the SSC at various examination centres to recruit the best candidates this year. The online applications for the exam can be submitted till 5:00 PM tomorrow through the official website of SSC. Applicants must note that they need to submit an application fee of Rs 100 if belonging to unreserved category. While those belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) including women are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2019?

Visit the SSC official website – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Register Now’

Candidates will be redirected to the application page, enter all the necessary details

Log-in to the user account with the generated registration number and password

Complete the SSC MTS 2019 form by entering all the required details

Click ‘save’ button and proceed to make the payment of application fee

Upload all the necessary supporting documents

Finally, submit the details

Download the confirmation page and take print out of the same for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to apply at SSC – https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App