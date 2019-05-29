SSC MTS recruitment 2019: The last date for application submission is May 29 and applicants are advised to apply before the end of the day.

The application process for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment 2019 under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has its deadline today. The SSC released the recruitment notification for the same on April 23. The application closure is for the online process though the candidates can pay their fee till May 31, 2019.The online application fee is Rs 100.

Interested candidates are required to apply on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. There are over 25 lakh candidates who have applied for over 10,000 posts by May 21. Candidates are advised to apply beforehand to avoid last minute traffic hassle.

SSC MTS 2019: How to apply

Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click the link that reads ‘register now’ in the log-in box

Register using basic information

Fill the form mentioning important de upload images

Make payment

SSC MTS 2019: Exam pattern

The SSC MTS examination will be conducted from August 2 to September 6, 2019. Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round.

The tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019, as per the official notification. The tier-I exam will be MCQ-based while the tier-II will be descriptive.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Applicants should have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent exam.

Age: The minimum age limit for the applicants to apply for the SSC MTS exam 2019 is 18 years and a maximum of 25 years. Relaxation in the upper age will be available for SC/ST and other OBC category candidates.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be recruited at a pay scale of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

Last year more than 10,000 vacancies were released by the commission and likewise, this year too the same number of vacancies are expected. Candidates can check the vacancy details under the ‘students corner’ > ‘tentative vacancies’ on the official website ssc.nic.in. The same is expected to be released after the exam but no official confirmation has been made so far.

