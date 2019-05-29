SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 last date, SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 Registration online, Apply online for SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 @ ssc.nic.in: The online registration for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019 will come to an end today, May 29, 2019. The candidates who have been looking forward to applying for the recruitment drive can visit the official website @ ssc.nic.in and submit their application forms as soon as possible.

The candidates can submit their applications on or before 5:00 pm today. The commission had invited applications for the SSC MTS recruitment 2019 on April 22. The candidates in the age group of 18 to 25 years were invited to apply for the examination. The students who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination.

SSC MTS 2019 registration: Steps to apply for SSC MTS 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, @ ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Register Now for SSC MTS 2019 Exam’ on the homepage

Step 3: This will redirect the applicants to a new page where they have to enter all the ‘required basic details’

Step 4: Log-in using your registration number and password on the new page

Step 5: Complete the SSC MTS 2019 form and entering all the required details

Step 6: Click on ‘save’ button

Step 7: Pay the application fee and upload all the required documents

Step 8: Click on submit

Step 9: Download the application form and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The candidates can pay the application fee for SSC MTS 2019 via both online and offline mode through bank draft or challan. The candidates under unreserved category have to pay Rs 100 while women candidates and applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) have been exempted from paying the application fee.

Over 10,000 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The date for SSC MTS 2019 computer based examination (Tier-I) will commence from August 2 and will continue till August 6, 2019. The date of Tier-II examination is November 11, 2019.

