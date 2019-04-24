SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Candidates willing to apply for the post of Multi-Tasting Non-Technical or MTS Recruitment are requested to apply for the post before May 29, 2019. Before opting for the examination, each candidate should note the important details about the pay scale, syllabus, application fee structure and steps to download the admit card.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Notifications for the post of Multi Tasking Non-Technical or MTS Recruitment was released by the Staff Selection Commission. The application process for the interested candidates will end on May 29, 2019. Nevertheless, aspirants can pay their application fee on or before May 31, 2019. The selection process for the post of Multi Tasking or MTS will be in two-tier written test followed by document verification and interview round.

The tier-I examination will start on August 2 and end on September 6, 2019. While the tier-II examination will be conducted on November 17, 2019. The tier-II will be in a descriptive form while tier I will be MCQ based. The general English paper and general intelligence and reasoning will be marked out of 25 marks. Same applied to the numerical aptitude and general awareness. 90 minutes for tier I will be given to each candidate. On the other hand, aspirants will be allotted only 30 minutes for tier II which will consist of 50 marks.

Interested aspirants must know the important details about the syllabus before opting for the examination:

English Language: Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling, Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Active/ Passive voice, Sentence correction, Comprehension Reading, Fill in the Blanks, Subject-Verb Agreement, Sentence Improvement.

Reasoning Ability: Inequality, Alphanumeric, Alphabet Series, Numeric Series, Coding-Decoding, Number series, Blood Relations, Order and Ranking, Seating Arrangement Puzzles, Syllogism, Data Interpretation, Miscellaneous.

General Knowledge and Current Affairs: Indian Constitution, Indian Geography, National Current Affairs, International Current Affairs, Indian Politics, Finance, Budget, and Five Year Plans, etc.

Quantitative Aptitude: Number system, Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Mixture and allegation Stocks and shares, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and Surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables, Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Profit, Loss and Discount, Mensuration, Elements of Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie charts.

Note: Candidates can download their admit card from the last week of July, 2019. Also, the last date to download the hall ticket will be September 6, 2019.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, download admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the required details like registration and roll number.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a print out for future reference.

Application Fee: Each candidate applying for SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100 only.

Pay Scale: All the selected candidates will be paid around Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

Note: Each candidate will have to submit a copy of Aadhaar Card or E-Aadhaar, Voter’s ID Card, Pan Card, Driving License, Passport, School or College ID Card, Employer ID Card, Caste Certificate, Two passport-sized photos and Income certificate.

