SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released an important notice on ssc.nic.in. Candidates appearing in the upcoming SSC MTS Exam 2019 can check the notice with the help of the instructions given below.

SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released an important notice regarding the SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 or SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Exam 2019 on the official website – ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who have submitted their applications for the same are advised to check the SSC latest notification on the SSC official website now.

According to the notification, the candidates who are going to appear in the MTS Exam 2019 in Computer-Based Test or CBT mode must carry an original photo identity card which has the date of birth of the candidates mentioned as per the admission certificate. The notice further adds that if the photo identity card doesn’t have the date of birth then a candidate must carry an additional document for date of birth proof.

How to download the SSC MTS 2019 Exam latest notice?

Candidates need to log into the official website of ssc.nic.in Staff Selection Commission or SSC as mentioned above –

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Important Notice – Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019”

On clicking, a PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download and go through the PDF

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2019 Notification

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App