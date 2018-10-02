SSC MTS Recruitment 2018: Staff Selection Commission has released the withheld result of the candidates who appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2016. All the 47 candidates whose result was withheld can check their result on the official website of SSC.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the withheld result of the candidates who appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2016, on its official website ssc.nic.in, as per latest reports. The result of 47 candidates of SSC (Western Region) was withheld based on the suspicion of their involvement in examination related malpractices. All these 47 cases were referred by SSC (WR) to CFSL for further scrutiny.

After carefully examining CFSL has recently cleared four candidates, the final results of whom are being declared.

Of these four candidates, three candidates have qualified in the said examination while one candidate has not qualified. The result of these 04 candidates are enclosed at Annex-I.

Following are the simple steps to check the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the result tab

Since this exam doesn’t belong to any of the categories mentioned on the website, so click on the ‘Others’ tab

On the right side of the first option ‘Recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in Different States and Union Territories, 2016 – Releasing results of withheld candidates of Staff Selection Commission (Western Region)’, click on Result tab

The document is in PDF format

Download the result and take a print out for further references.

You can also check result on this DIRECT LINK.

1,59,183 aspirants were shortlisted for SSC MTS Paper-II 2016 exam. The candidates’ performance is determined by the recruitment of staff in different ministries, subordinate offices and departments. SSC or Staff Selection Commission conducts recruitment process for Multi-Tasking Staff in the lower cadre.

This job is primarily focused on the recruitment of Non-Technical Staff. It is a two-phase process which includes the Prelims and the Mains.

