SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 : The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is all set to release the detailed notification soon through its official website. Candidates who aspire to appear in the SSC MTS Exam 2019 can check the notification at ssc.nic.in and start filling the application form.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had yesterday announced the release of a short notification through employment newspaper dated April 20-April 26, 2019. According to the notification, the Board is likely to announce more than 1 lakh vacancies and the detailed SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2019 notification will be published through the official website of Staff Selection Commission or SSC in the month of April.

According to the reports, the tentative date for releasing the SSC Recruitment Notification 2019 is April 22, 2019. SSC will be conducting the SSC MTS Recruitment drive for filling up over 1,00,000 ,lakh vacancies against the posts under Multi Tasking Staffs (MTS) 2019.

How to check the notification online?

Visit the official website of SSC as mentioned above

Candidates will have to click on the link that says SSC MTS Recruitment Notification 2019 on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download and go through the details in the pdf

Follow the instructions to apply online and look for the other details such as eligibility criteria, age limit, application process, fees, salary etc.

Take a print out of the notification for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and download the notification: ssc.nic.in.

