SSC MTS Result 2019: After discrepancies found in the previously released SSC MTS result 2019 list, an additional List of 9551 candidates has been released on the official website. Candidates whose names were not found in the first list can now check in the revised list.

SSC MTS Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an additional list of shortlisted candidates for the upcoming SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam 2019 on its official website. According to the revised list, 9551 more candidates have qualified for the SSC MTS Paper-II Exam 2019 to be conducted by the Commission. As per reports, there were some discrepancies in the first list of candidates shortlisted for which the commission decided to revise the list of selected candidates.

As per the notification released by the SSC, the Paper-1 result of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 that was declared by the Commission on November 5, 2019, had the following discrepancies.

Ex-servicemen candidates eligible for reservation were not considered

for selection under the ex-servicemen category.

Candidates who belonged to the Economically Weaker Sections qualifying at the UR standards have been selected in the EWS category whereas they were eligible for selection in the UR category.

How to check the revised SSC MTS Result 2019?

candidates need to visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates are required to click on the link that says, “Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 – Declaration of list of 9551 additional candidates qualifying in Paper-I to appear in Paper-II”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, go through the notification and download the page

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Moreover, it was notified that 1,11,162 candidates qualified to appear in Paper-II of the SSC MTS recruitment examination as per the first. But now 9551 more candidates have been added to the list of shortlisted candidates which has equaled to 1,20,713 candidates. Meanwhile, the SSC MTS Tier 2 exam 2019 will be held on November 24, 2019.

For more information, candidates can click on the direct link to download the latest notification below: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/mts_writeup_latestnew_additional_11112019.pdf

