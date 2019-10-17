SSC MTS Result 2019: SSC Multi Tasking Staff Result will be declared soon by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website. Candidates must note that the result will be declared in two groups, the first group will be state-wise and the second group will be in category wise.

SSC MTS Tier-1 Result 2019: SSC Multi Tasking Staff Result can be released anytime on the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in. Candidates those who had appeared in the Tier-1 exam can visit the official website to avail the result. However no official announcement has been made yet regarding the fixed date of the result, but as per reports the result will ve declared on October 25, 2019

SSC MTS Paper-1 was held from August 2, 2019, onwards at 337 examination centres. all tghise candidates who will qualify the paper 1 exam will be eligible for Tier-2 exam that would take place on November 17, 2019, and the admit card for the same would be issued 15 days prior to the date of examination.

Steps to check SSC MTS Tier-1 result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the MTS Tier-1 result link

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page, where they will have to enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: SSC MTS Tier-1 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

SSC MTS is a general central service Group ‘C’ non-gazetted, non-ministerial post which falls under Pay band-1 (Rs.5200 – 20200) + Grade Pay Rs.1800. Around 10000 posts would be fulfilled through this recruitment drive.

