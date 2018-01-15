SSC MTS Results 2017 Date and Time: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the non-technical Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam results today at ssc.nic.in. The exams were initially scheduled for April 20, May 14, May 28, June 5 and June 11 respectively but were cancelled after it was found that the question paper and answer keys leaked on social media. Here’s how you can check SSC MTS 2017 results.

As per the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) calendar, the results of the non-technical Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam will be released today. The MTS examination was held in a computer-based mode in last year September and October 2017. The exams were initially scheduled for April 20, May 14, May 28, June 5 and June 11 respectively but were cancelled after it was found that the question paper and answer keys leaked on social media. The Personnel Ministry had said in a release that the SSC has taken a decision to cancel the Paper-I (afternoon shift) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 held on April 30, 2017, because the said paper was found to be compromised.

Every year, SSC MTS recruitment exam is held to select junior staff in central government departments. The commission has also postponed exam dates of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) staff examination (Paper-II), 2016. The recruitment exam will be now held on January 28, 2018.The answer keys for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Re-examination, 2016 were issued by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in November 2017. According to reports, over 6 million candidates this year applied for the 8,300 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) posts in the country under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The examination is held to select junior staff in central government departments.

Here’s how you can check SSC MTS 2017 results:

# Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission

# On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ section

# There will be two options – write up and ‘results’

# Click on results to check your name and roll number in the pdf file

# To view cut-off marks category-wise, click on ‘write-up’

# Check and download the results