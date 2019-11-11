SSC MTS Revised Result 2019: SSC has released the revised number of qualified candidates for the upcoming SSC MTS Paper 2 exam 2019. Reportedly, above 9000 more candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment exam.

SSC MTS Revised Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the revised list of candidates shortlisted for the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Paper-II exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates whose names were missed in the first result list can check the revised result on the official website – ssc.nic.in. According to the revised list, a huge development has been made. A total of 9551 candidates have been added to the initially released SSC MTS result 2019 totaling to 1,20,713 candidates qualifying for the upcoming SSC MTS Paper-II Exam 2019.

Initially, the first result list had 1,11,162 candidates names qualifying for the Paper-II exam of the SSC Multi Tasking Staff category exam.

Here’s how to download the notification for the revised result:

Candidates need to visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 – Declaration of list of 9551 additional candidates qualifying in Paper-I to appear in Paper-II (752.10 KB)”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to the notification

Read the details and take a print out for reference if necessary

Direct link to download notification for candidates qualifying for MTS Paper 2 exam: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/mts_writeup_latestnew_additional_11112019.pdf

Meanwhile, the SSC has also released the marks of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2018 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can click on the direct link given below to download the mark sheet.

Direct link: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/marks_cgl18_t2_07112019.pdf

SSC had released the Paper-1 result of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 on November 5, 2019 following discrepancies. Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission has scheduled the MTS Tier 2 exam 2019 for November 24, 2019, at various centres across the country.

