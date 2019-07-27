SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the Admit Cards for the Multi-Tasking Staff recruitment exam on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given below.

SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the Admit Cards for the upcoming SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2019 on the official website – https://ssc.nic.in/ on Saturday. The candidates who have submitted their applications for the Multi-Tasking or MTS Recruitment examination 2019 are advised to download their respective admit cards or MTS Hall Tickets from the official website of the SSC by following the step given below.

How to download the SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

Candidates will have to click on the link that reads, “Admit Card Download”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to the admit card download page

Here, enter the details and click submit

The SSC MTS Hall Tickets 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

The SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam has been scheduled to be held from August 2 till September 6, 2019, at various centres across the country.

Direct link to go to the official website of SSC and download the SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card 2019

According to a notification released by the Commission on its official website, the Candidates appearing in the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 may note that while appearing in the Computer Based Examination, they need to carry a photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate.

If photo identity card does not have the Date of Birth mentioned in it then the candidate must produce additional proof of their Date of Birth. If the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth mismatches, the candidate will be barred from appearing in the SSC MTS examination 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App