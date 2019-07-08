SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019: The admit card will be released by the Staff Selection Commission for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 in the month of July 2019. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website SSC, after its release.

SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019: Staff Selection Commission is expected to be released the admit card for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 in the month of July 2019. Candidates who had applied for SSC MTS posts can download the hall ticket, from the SSC official site ssc.nic.in once its released. SSC MTS exam will be released from August 02 to September 06 2019.

MTS Paper I exam will consist of 4 sections including Intelligence Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, English Language and General Knowledge. There will be negative marking in the exam. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The examination will be MCQ/Objective type and bilingual (Hindi & English) in nature.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Submit to view admit card

Step 5: Download admit card. Take a printout for future use.

Candidate SSC MTS Paper 1 have to appear for SSC MTS Paper 2.

SSC MTS recruitment is being conducted for the Multi-Tasking Staff in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories. SSC MTS Jobs 2019 online registration began from April 22, 2019. The last date of application submission is May 29, 2019.

Candidates can also download SSC MTS call letter 2019 from the direct link below.

https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/admitcard

Followed by issuing hall tickets for the SSC MTS Tier 1, Computer Best Test (CBT) will be held from August 2 to September 6, 2019. SSC MTS Tier 2 exam will be conducted offline. SSC MTS 2019 hall ticket will be available about 3 weeks before examination.

