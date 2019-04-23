SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Exam 2019: A detailed notification has been released regarding the Multi-tasking(Non-technical) Staff Examination 2019 by the Staff Selection Commission released a notification regarding on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates willing to appear for the examination apply for the same till May 29, 2019.

SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission released a notification regarding the Multi-tasking(Non-technical) Staff Examination 2019, April 22, 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in. The candidates who are willing to appear for the examination can apply for the same through the official website. The online submission of application has been started. The last date to apply for the same is May 29, 2019.

According to the SSC MTS 2019 recruitment notification, the candidates can complete their online fee payment till May 31, 2019 up to 5.00 pm after completing their registration process till May 29, 2019 up to 5.00 pm. However, the offline mode fee submission process can be finished till June 01, 2019.

Also Read: SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Application process starts, check eligibility criteria, Age limit, Documents required and Important dates

SSC MTS 2019: Steps to Apply

Those who want to apply in the prescribed format on or before May 22, 2019. They are required to follow steps while filling up the SSC MTS application form

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website www.ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab SSC JHT 2019 notice. Read the instructions mentioned carefully.

Step 3: Fill the necessary details while completing the registration process.

Step 4: Now, log-in to your account after entering the registration number and password.

Step 5: Provide educational details in the space provided

Step 6: Then upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature.

Step 7: Submit the fee by credit/ debit card or e-challan.

Step 8: A confirmation mail/msg will be sent to the candidates.

Candidates can apply through the prescribed link for the posts. Check the direct link here.

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Result 2018 date released, check Physical Efficiency Test details inside

SSC MTS 2019: Check eligibility criteria

SSC MTS 2019: Exam Pattern

The examination will be divided into two sets of papers that is Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be objective type online exam. While paper 2 will be a descriptive paper in English or any other language. Paper 2 is conducted on the basis of writing skill and speed. The qualifiers of the Paper I will appear for Paper II. paper 2 are mandatory papers. While paper-3 is a skill test which will be taken as per candidate’s convenience.

SSC MTS 2019: Salary

Pay Band – Rs 5200- 20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1800

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App