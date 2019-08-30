SSC NR Admit Card 2019 for CGL Tier 2 Exam: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Phase 2 Computer Based Exam for combined graduate Level 2018-19. Get all the details and steps to download the admit card here.

SSC NR Admit Card 2019 for CGL Tier 2 Exam: The admit cards for the Phase 2 Computer Based Exam for combined graduate Level 2018-19 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). All the candidates who have clearly passed the SSC CGL Phase 1 examination can download the admit card for the Phase 2 Computer Based Exam for combined graduate Level 2018-19 from the official website of SSC NR region official website, www.sscnr.net.in.

The SSC CGL 2 exam will be held from September 11, 2019, to September 14, 2019. The SSC CGL 2 Admit Card 2019 link is also given below. All the candidates can download the admit card by providing the Registration ID, Roll Number and Name and Date of Birth.

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is an Objective Multiple Choice Type exam. There will be questions from Quantitative Ability, General Studies (Finance and Economics), English Language and Comprehension of 200 marks each. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be done for each wrong answer.

Steps to download SSC NR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Northern Region, sscnr.net.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-II) 2018 TO BE HELD FROM 11/09/2019 TO 14/09/2019 present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Tap the search button.

Step 6: Your SSC CGL Admit Card 2019.

Step 7: Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep it with you for future reference.

