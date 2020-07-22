SSC New Exam Calendar 2020-21, SSC Revised exams schedule 2020, ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the revised calendar on its official website ssc.nic.in. Check revised calendar for SSC Exams 2020-2021: SSC CGL, SSC JE, SSC CHSL, SSC CPO, SSC JHT, SSC CPO Sub Inspector, SSC GD Constable, SSC Stereographer and SSC Selection posts phase-8.

SSC New Exam Calendar 2020-21, SSC Revised exams schedule 2020, ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released a revised calendar for exam dates. As per the latest calendar, SSC CHSL Tier-1, SSC JE Paper-1 Exams and Stenographer Grade C and D stand deferred. The new calendar has been released by the SSC on its official website ssc.nic.in.

The dates of all important examinations are entailed within the examination calendar for the session 2020-21. This is a great tool in order to ease SSC candidates to check the dates, thus preparing accordingly. The Opening and Closing Date of Application, Date of Advertisement and Date of Examination are all mentioned within the calendar, neatly arranged in columns and rows.

Moreover, the timings and mode of examinations are also described in the calendar. The calendar provides students with a date sheet to prepare for the exams with the dates in mind. The dates of all SSC examinations for the year are detailed in the calendar.

SSC 2020-21 (Revised) Exam Calendar:

S.No Name of the examination Revised schedule 1 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019 – For left-over candidates. 12.10.2020 to 16.10.2020, 19.10.2020 to 21.10.2020 and 26.10.2020 2 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2019 27.10.2020 to 30.10.2020 3 Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2019 02.11.2020 to 05.11.2020 4 Examination for Selection Posts (Phase-VIII) 2020 06.11.2020, 09.11.2020 and 10.11.2020 4 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 16.11.2020 to 18.11.2020 6 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Paper-I), 2020 19.11.2020 7 Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I),2020 23.11.2020 to 26.11.2020 8 Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 27.11.2020; 30.11.2020, 1.12.2020 to 3.12.2020, 7.12.2020 to 11.12.2020 and 14.12.2020

Remember that CBE is short for Computer Based Exam.

The above-given schedule is possible to undergo changes in the future as per the Government guidelines issued due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Important details regarding the SSC Exams can be found in the Exam Calendar.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019-20 Examination:

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examinations for filling the vacancies of Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ posts in different government departments, ministries and organisations. The exams will be held in four phases, with the requirements for clearing each based upon the post.

