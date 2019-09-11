SSC CGL Tier II CBT Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2019 has started from today, September 11, 2019. Candidates can check the latest notification released by the SSC on its official website.

SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2019 has started at various examination centres across the country from today, September 11, 2019 as per the schedule released by the Commission on its official website ssc.nic.in. According to the latest reports, the SSC has released another notification announcing an important update regarding the CGL Exam 2019 on its official website.

According to the notice, candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) Computer Based Examination, 2018 that starts from 11.09.2019 up to 14.09.2019, must carry an original Photo Identity Card in which the Date of Birth should be mentioned as printed on their Admission Certificates.

How to check the SSC CGL 2019 Latest Notification?

Candidates must visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Important Notice – Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) , 2018 (406.28 KB)”

On clicking, a PDF will be displayed

Download and go through the same carefully

Moreover, the results of SSC CHSL Tier I Exam will be released today on the SSC official website. All the candidates who are waiting for the SSC CHSL Result 2019 for Tier I Exam must login to the official website to access their respective result after the link to the result is activated by the Commission.

The results will be available anytime soon. To download the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

How to check the SSC CHSL Result 2019?

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

A PDF will be displayed

Now, click on the highlighted link on the pdf

You will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the registration details to login

Enter the roll number as on the SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I Exam admit card

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the result for reference if necessary

