SSC CGL 2017: The marks of Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level Tier 3 Exam has been uploaded on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the notification and how to download the SSC CGL 2017 marks in this article.

SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released an important notification announcing the marks of SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 3 Exam. The notification has been released on the official website – ssc.nic.in. According to the notification the SSC CGL 2017 Exam marks or scores have been uploaded on the official website and are now available to be accessed by the candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination of the Commission.

How to check the SSC CGL 2017 latest notification?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link dated May 13, 2019 that reads, “Uploading of marks of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination, 2017 (0.00 KB)”

On clicking, the notification pdf will open

Candidates are advised to go through the details on it and follow the instructions

On the bottom of the page, a link highlighted in blue colour will be available

Click on the link to access the marks of the SSC CGL Exam 2017

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC CGL 2017 Marks PDF

