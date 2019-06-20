SSC CGL Tier-I result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result for recently concluded tier-I combined graduate level exam (CGLE) 2018 in September. The candidates appeared for the examination can visit the official website, @ ssc.nic.in, to check the updates.

SSC CGL Tier-I result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the result for tier-I combined graduate level exam (CGLE) 2018 on September 20, 2019. The students who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website, @ ssc.nic.in, to stay updated regarding the result. The commission has just concluded the CGLE (Tier-I) 2018 from June 4 to June 13, 2019. Over 25.97 lakh applicants have applied for the SSC CGL 2018 examination, however, only 8.37 lakh appeared in the examination. The total percentage of attendance recorded at the examination center was 32.23%.

The SSC CGL 2018 examination 2018 was conducted in computer-based mode, in 21 shifts at 362 exam venues in 131 cities. Reports said that at several venues the candidates faced the problem of slow server resulting in re-conduction of the examination at the reported venues.

The commission will also release SSC CGL 2018 answer key and allow the candidates to register any objection on the key released. After making logical changes to the tentative answer key, a final answer key will be prepared and released. On the basis of the final answer key, the raw and normalised score will be prepared. The candidates who qualify in Tier I will be eligible to appear in SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam.

Through the recruitment drive, the SSC will fill several group B and C vacant posts across government departments and organisations. The students who will appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test are the eligible candidates for the recruitment drive. For group B, the pay slab is Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 while that for group C, it is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

