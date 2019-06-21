SSC GD Constable Result 2019 released @ ssc.nic.in: The candidates who have appeared for SSC GD Constable 2019 examination can visit the official website of the commission, @ ssc.nic.in, to check whether they have qualified the examination or not. The SSC had conducted the examination to fill 54,953 vacancies in different posts.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019 released @ ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the results for SSC GD Constable recruitment 2019 on the official website, @ ssc.nic.in. The students who have appeared for the SSC GD Constable examination 2019 can visit the above-mentioned website to check their respective results. The commission had conducted the SSC GD Constable 2019 examination for recruiting Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. The examination was conducted in computer-based mode from February 11 to March 11, 2019.

A total of 4,65,632 Male Candidates and 68,420 Females have seen shortlisted for the physical efficiency test and physical standard test (PET/PST) test. The candidates have been selected from more than 30 lakh students who had appeared in the examination this year. Those who have been looking forward to checking the SSC GD Constable Result 2019 can follow the following steps.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), @ ssc.nic.in. Click on the link that reads “SSC GD Constable Result 2019” The merit list carrying the names of selected candidates will be displayed on the screen along with the respective registration number Press CTRL+F and search for your name or registration number Your result will be displayed on the computer screen, download it. Take a print-out for a future reference

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Direct link to the PDF

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 – Declaration of result of Computer Based Examination to call candidates for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App