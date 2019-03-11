SSC CHSL 2018-19 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2019 to be held by the Commission this year. Candidates can check the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 notification by following the steps given here.

SSC CHSL 2018-19 Notification, Online Application: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification inviting applications for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), 2018 examination from interested and eligible aspiring candidates through its official website ssc.nic.in on 5 March 2019. According to reports, the SSC has announced the openings for a total of 3259 vacant posts for which this recruitment drive is going to be conducted. Those who qualify in the recruitment process of the CHSL 2019 Examination and Interviews will be recruited for the post of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk and Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant under the Central Government Ministries and Departments.

Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the SSC CHSL Notification 2019 may now log into the official website to check the same before filling up the online applications for SSC CHSL Exam 2018-19. Moreover, those who had earlier appeared in any of the examinations conducted by the Commission such as the SSC GD Constable Exam or SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam or others may now check the result declaration dates on the official website which has been published by the Commission on March 7, 2019.

How to check the SSC CHSL 2018-19 Notification?

1. Log into the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads, “Image Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2018 (1631.81 KB)” on the homepage

3. Candidates will be taken to the next page where a PDF will appear

4. Download the same and go through it

5. Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to read the detailed SSC CHSL Notification 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_chsl_05032019.pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More