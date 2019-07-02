SSC PET/ PST hall ticket 2019: The admit cards for the physical standard test (PST) for Sub Inspector (SI) ASI/ CISF recruitment examination by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the admit card through the website, sscer.org. A total number of 2,32,514 candidates appeared in the examination in 2019, that was conducted earlier.

A total of 2,32,514 candidates have appeared in the examination this year, that was conducted earlier.

Candidates are required to appear for three stages during the selection process.

The first stage is the computer-based examination. The exam will be conducted for 200 marks. A negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer will be present. The second stage consists of a descriptive paper for 100 marks. It will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for a duration of one hour. Stage three includes skill test or typing test.

SSC PET/ PST admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website sscer.org

Step 2: Click on the admit card link to download

Step 3: Enter the required details such as registration number, roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card, take a print out for future use.

SSC has started the CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam from July 1 till July 26 2019 for the recruitment of posts like Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO).

About SSC

Under the Government of India, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruits staff for several posts in various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

Its headquarters are situated in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

