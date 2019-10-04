SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission will soon release the Selection post exam hall tickets on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Exam Admit Cards or SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019 given below.

SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is all set to release the SSC Phase 7 Exam Admit Card 2019 or SSC Phase 7 Hall Tickets 2019 on the official website – ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming Selection Post Phase 7 Exam 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC. The admit card will be issued on the SSC official website only and candidates can check the instructions given below to download the hall tickets when released by the Commission on the official website.

How to download the SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link that reads, “SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Exam Admit Card 2019 Download”`

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a different window

Here, enter the login details and click on the submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

According to reports, the notification earlier released by the SSC says that the SSC Phase 7 Exam will be held at various examination centres from October 14 till October 18, 2019. Moreover, candidates must note that failure to produce the admit card on the day of the examination will get them barred from appearing in the SSC Phase 7 Exam 2019. Candidates must not forget to carry their respective admit card to the examination centres. Candidates will also have to carry an identity proof along with them such as PAN card, Driving Licence, Aadhaar Card or College IDs.

Candidates must note that the selection to the posts will be strictly on merit basis. Candidates will be shortlisted on basis of their performance in the written examination and interview to be conducted by SSC. The SSC Phase 7 Exam will have objective type or MCQ Multiple Choice based questions.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App