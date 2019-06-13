SSC Phase-VI Selection Post Examinations 2018 final answer keys have been released by the Staff Selection Commission on - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can the steps to download the same in this article given below.

SSC Phase-VI Final Answer Keys, SSC Phase-VI Selection Post Examinations 2018 final answer keys: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released a notification regarding the upload of Phase VI Selection Posts examination Answer Keys through its official website – ssc.nic.in. According to the notification, the SSC has released the final answer keys of Phase-VI/ 2018 Selection Post Examinations (i.e. for the Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate and above level posts) along with the question papers.

All the candidates who had appeared in the Phase VI selection post examination can check their final answer keys on the official website of SSC. For doing the same, they need to log into the official website and follow the instructions to download the Answer Keys given below.

How to check and download the Phase-VI Selection Post Examinations 2018 final answer keys?

Visit the official website of SSC as mentioned above – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Phase-VI/ 2018 Selection Post Examinations (i.e. Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate & above level)- Uploading of Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper (s)”

On clicking, a notification will open

Read the same thoroughly and click on the pink highlighted link “Final Answer Keys- Phase-VI/ 2018 Selection Post Examination (i.e. Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate & above level) – Click here”.

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details such as User ID ( As per Admission Certificate) and Password (As per Admission Certificate)

The Answer Keys will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the Answer Key PDF for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Answer Keys: https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/59423/login.html

