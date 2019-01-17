SSC Posts Phase-VI 2018 exams: Staff Selection Posts Phase-VI 2018 exams has already begun from 16th January 2019. As per the feedback, the candidates who had appeared for the examination statted the questions were asked mostly from memory and Current Affairs and GK Questions. So, candidates are requested to go through the questions listed below

1: Where was International Science Festival 2018was held in India?

Ans: Lucknow – The 4th India International Science Festival 2018 (IISF 2018) was organized by Ministry of Science and Technology with other partners from 5-8 October in Lucknow, India.

Q2: Who is the Vice President Of USA?

Ans: Mike Pence

Q3: What is the Population Wise Rank of Haryana in India?

Ans: 17th

Q4: Who is the Prime Minister of Uganda?

Ans: Ruhakana Rugunda

Q5: When was Virat Kohli Born?

Ans: 5th Nov 1988

Q6: Maria Fernanda is related to

Ans: President of United Nations General Assembly

Q7: Who is the Director of the movie ‘Village Rockstar’?

Ans: Rima Das

Q8: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was elected as Lok Sabha Member from which State?

Ans: Balrampur, UP

Q9: First Indian to cross ‘Ocean Seven’ Marathon.

Ans: Rohan More (Pune based Swimmer)

Q10: What was the theme of World Environment Day 2018?

Ans: Beat Plastic Pollution

Q11: The Vyas Samman 2016 for Hindi is given to

Ans: Surinder Verma for poetry collection Kaatna shami ka vriksha padma-pankhuri ki dhar se.

Q12: Where was Vikramshila University located?

Answer: The Vikramshila University remains are located near Antichak in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

Q13: In which state Bansagar Dam is located?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Q14: Hornbill Festival is celebrated in which state?

Ans: Nagaland

Q15: Headquarter of Spice Board of India.

Ans: Kochi, Kerala

Q16: Name of official mascot of Hockey World Cup 2018.

Ans: Olly (a turtle)

Q17: Which year is the Sikkim Foundation year?

Ans: 2009

Q18: Name of wind speed measuring device.

Ans.: Anemometer

Q19: Which Article of Constitution is for abolition of untouchability?

Ans.: Article 17

Q20: Which of the following is not one of the Indus Valley Civilization Sites?

a) Rakhigarhi

b) Dibang

c) Mohenjodaro

d) Lothal

Ans: b) Dibang

Q21: Which country is the largest producer of saffron?

Ans: Iran

Q22: Queensberry rule is associated with which game?

Ans: Boxing

Q23: When was Battle of Chausa was fought?

Ans: 26 June 1539

These questions are entirely based on the feedback of the candidates who had appeared for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VI Exam this year.

