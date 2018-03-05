The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday decided to launch a CBI probe in alleged SSC examination paper leak case. The chairman has requested the CBI to investigate the incident that took place on February 21, where, as per some students, the question paper of the examination was leaked.The action supposedly comes after Union Minister Rajnath Singh's intervention. The students over the last week have been protesting against an alleged paper leak which as per reports happened on February 21 during the exams.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday decided to launch a CBI probe in alleged SSC examination paper leak case. The chairman of the top education commission which conducts examinations for subordinate services confirmed that he has requested the CBI to investigate the incident that took place on February 21, where, as per some students, the question paper of the examination was leaked. He also stated he will request the department to conduct the examination once again, addressing the demands of a group of job aspirants who have constantly protested against the leak.

A group of hundreds of students gathered outside the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) office, housed in CGO Complex at Lodhi Raod in Delhi to stage a week-long protest against the paper leak. They were largely supported by BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari in the campaign which led to the intervention of top BJP leaders and the SSC administration was asked to act according to the demands of the protestors. The SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana met a delegation of protesters on Sunday accompanied by Tiwari and assured them of a repeat exam and a strict CBI probe.

The action supposedly comes after Union Minister Rajnath Singh’s intervention. The students over the last week have been protesting against an alleged paper leak which as per reports happened on February 21 during the exams. The protestors wanted the exams to be re-conducted and a CBI probe to be initiated in the direction. The examination of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) was under the scanner.

“The Commission after having heard the delegation agreed for recommending to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the Government to conduct a CBI enquiry into all the allegations pertaining to conduct of CGL (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to February 22, 2018 including alleged leakage of questions, if any, alleged deficiencies observed in the conduct of the examinations by the service provider, if any, and other related issues.

“It was also agreed that all evidence of examination related malpractices submitted by the protesting candidates, including the screenshots of the questions taken during the examination from February 17 to February 22, 2018, will be handed over to the CBI for enquiry,” read the Chairman’s note.

Several top-notch politicians met the protesting job aspirants at the site and assured them of support. Social activist Anna Hazare, Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor all met the aspirants and vowed their support demanding a probe in the case which affects the future of thousands of hard-working students.

Manoj Tiwari later today confirmed that he met Rajnath Singh in regards to the case and has got the assurance of a CBI probe which will begin soon.”The Home Minister heard the students and assured action in this regard,” said Tiwari and added that the government will stand against corruption in any case. He further asked the students to halt the protest and go back home but the protestors insisted that they would remain firm unless their demands are fulfilled.

“I request those still sitting in protest to go home. I assure them that the process of CBI investigation has started,” Manoj Tiwari said. However, refusing to take down the protest the protestors claimed they won’t succumb to government’s unfair tactics.

