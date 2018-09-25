SSC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for more than 1,136 vacancies at the Staff Selection Commission through the official website - ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application procedure by logging into the website and apply for the same.

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has invited applications for more than 1000 posts through its official website – ssc.nic.in. It has been reported that many positions are vacant at various departments under the Commission and application process for the same has already started. Interested candidates can check the details of the vacancies by logging into the website of SSC.

According to the notification released by the Staff Selection Commission, there are 130 Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C posts against which 1,136 vacancies are available. Candidates can apply for the positions through the official website before the last date for submission of online applications.

Meanwhile, the recruitment process will be conducted based on the written examination, which will be a computer-based exam or in CBT format. To check the application procedure, eligibility criteria and last date for submission of application, candidates can visit the official portal or the website of the regional offices of SSC.

Steps to check the SSC Recruitment 2018 notification online:

Log in to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in Search for the Recruitment Notification on the homepage and click on it You will be directed to a different window A PDF will appear on the screen of your computer Download the same and go through the details carefully Start applying online

To go to the official website of SSC and read the detailed notification for the vacancies, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

