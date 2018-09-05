SSC Recruitment 2018: Online application process for the recruitment of 1000 candidates has started on the official website of SSC. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to log into ssc.nic.in and apply online with the help of the instructions given here.

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for various posts through a notification on its official website ssc.nic.in. According to reports, there are more than 1000 vacancies against 130 posts under the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates interested to apply for the posts can check the website and go through the detailed notification before submitting their applications online.

Moreover, the Commission has already started the application process through its website from today, i.e. on September 5, 2018. As per the notification on the official website of SSC, the last date for applying to these posts has been scheduled for September 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, the selection process of the eligible candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview to be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. Also, candidates should note that they need to submit their filled up application forms through regional official websites on or before September 30.

Steps to check the SSC Recruitment Notification 2018 online:

Log in to the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in Look for the latest recruitment notification link on the homepage Click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different pdf Download the PDF and read the full notification carefully before applying online Take a print out of the SSC Recruitment Notification 2018 if necessary for reference

How to apply

SSC Recruitment 2018: Steps required to apply-

Visit the official website district wise as mentioned on the official notification

Click the on online application option

Enter all the necessary details such as date of birth, address, educational qualification and others

Click Submit

Download it and take a print out for future reference

To go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission’s website, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

