SSC Stenographer recruitment 2018: The application process of Stenographer Grade C & D examination 2018 is likely to begin from October 22, 2018 on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in. The application window will stay open till November 19, 2018. The candidates are requested to apply for the post after visiting the official website.

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission of India is likely to open the application process of the Stenographer Grade C & D examination 2018 on October 22, Monday on the official website ssc.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Examination Mode. The interested candidates are required to visit the official website of the SSC. In the application window for the SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C&D’ Examination 2018, the candidates are required to enter your all the details till November 19, 2018.

A Class 12 applicant belonging to the age group of 18-27 years can apply for the same. A candidate will undergo a selection process for SSC Steno Grade C & D examination. It will include Computer Based Examination, skill test followed by document verification.

Following are the steps to apply for SSC grade C, D stenographer exam 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Login to the site.

Step 3: Follow the link provided to apply online.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Take a print out of the registration slip

The candidates will be able to take skill test only after qualifying the Computer Based Examination. On the basis of total marks in the Computer Based Examination, a candidate will go to the skill test level. The allocation of candidates will be made to User Departments on the basis of the merit position and option exercised by them.

The interested candidates are required to visit the official website of the SSC. In the application window for the SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C&D’ Examination 2018, enter your all the details till November 19, 2018. The application window will open on October 22, 2018.

Previously, the examination for SSC Steno Grade C & D 2018 was scheduled to conduct from September 04, to 08 2018. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will consist of 200 marks.

The candidates are required to be prepared for the subjects like General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension. The questions are likely to be asked from these sections only.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More