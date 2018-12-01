The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to publish the examination dates for the SSC CGL 2018, SSC GD Exam, SSC JHT 2019 and SSC Stenographer 2019 in December. The candidates can check the exam dates on the SSC's official website @ ssc.nic.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the date sheet, admit cards and other details, once they are out for SSC CGL 2018, SSC GD Exam, SSC JHT 2019 and SSC Stenographer 2019 exam.

According to the reports, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to share the examination dates for the SSC CGL recruitment 2018 exam, SSC GD Exam 2018, SSC JHT 2019 and SSC Stenographer 2019 exam in December. The recruitment board will share the dates on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC had invited the job applications for various posts for the government department and the SSC recruitment notification was released in April, September, and October this year for the respective posts. The candidates who have applied for the SSC CGL, SSC GD, and SSC Stenographer jobs are advised to keep a close eye on the Staff Selection Commission’s official website— ssc.nic.in for all the latest updates.

The SSC CGL Tier I 2018 exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July 2018, which was postponed by the Staff Selection Commission. Reports suggest that the SSC will share dates by the last week of December 2018 and the examination will be conducted in the month of January 2019, however, there is no confirmation from the officials yet. The aspirants can check and download the date sheet, admit cards and other details, once they are out, from the Staff Selection Commission’s official website by simply following the steps mentioned below.

How to check dates for the SSC examination 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)— ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link on the top of the page that reads SSC exam date sheet.

Step 3: Click on the link and a new window will pop now.

Step 4: Note down the important dates and details for the SSC examination.

