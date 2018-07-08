SSC Recruitment 2018: The notification for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade C and D posts is set to be released by the Staff Selection Commission soon on its official website. Candidates interested to apply for the same can check the notification by following the steps given here.

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC is likely to release the notification for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade C and D posts soon on its official website. Candidates can check the notification online and also fill up the application form as per the instructions mentioned in the SSC Steno Group C & D notification 2018.

The notification will be available at, ssc.nic.in for candidates interested to apply for the positions. Those who are interested can register themselves online by July 30, 2018. Candidates need to check their eligibility criteria before applying for the posts at ssconline.nic.in. The candidates will be recruited through examination to be held during the month of September first week.

Candidates can check the steps for downloading SSC Grade C and D Stenographer Notification 2018 given below:

Log in to the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in Search for the link that reads, “SSC Stenographer 2018 notification” on the homepage and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a Pdf Download the same and take a print out if necessary for reference

The SSC examination questions will carry 200 marks in total and the time allotted for appearing the examination will be two hours. Questions will be based on General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language and Comprehension and General Awareness. Candidates should note that last date for applying to the posts is July 30, as per reports in a leading daily.

To go to the official website and download the notification directly, click here: http://ssc.nic.in/

