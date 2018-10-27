The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the recruitment notification for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in the on November 3, 2018 on the official website. A 10th grade passout can also apply for the required position. However, the age limit of the candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories has been relaxed by 5 years and for the OBC category is 3 years.

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the official notification for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff recruitment on November 3, 2018 on the official website ssc.nic.in. The Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Central Government Ministries / Departments / Offices, in different States / Union Territories. A 10th grade passout can also apply for the required position. The age limit for applying to the SSC MTS 2018 is between 18-25 years. However, the age limit of candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories has been relaxed by 5 years and for the OBC category is 3 years.

SSC MTS exam pattern is simple. The exam will be divided between two papers i.e. objective and descriptive. The descriptive paper will be qualifying in nature. The question paper will be bilingual i.e. English and Hindi.

Meanwhile, SSC has invited the application for the vacant position of Stenographer. Of which, the online registration has already begun. The candidate can apply for the position latest by November 19, 2018. Similarly, the online registration of the Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination will end on the same date.

The candidates will have to deposit the application fees on the official website. All the women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen are eligible for reservation. However, they are exempted from paying application fee, as per extant government orders.

The Narmada Control Authority (NCA), Madhya Pradesh has announced the recruitment for Junior Engineer posts. The exam will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). A total of 6 posts which have been notified by NCA in civil and electrical disciplines for its offices located at Indore, Bhopal and Vadodara.

