SSC Recruitment 2018: The official notification for the recruitment of Group C and Group D posts is going to be released by the Staff Selection Commission soon on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can keep an eye on the website for further details regarding SSC vacancies.

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the official recruitment notification for Stenographer Grade C and D 2018 on its official website soon according to reports in a leading media website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the positions can keep checking the official website from time to time i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Moreover, it was reported that the application process for Steno Grade C and D was supposed to start on September 29, however, it is yet to be opened by the SSC. The last date for submission of applications has been scheduled for October 22, 2018. The exmaination dates have not yet been notified by the recruitment body and is expected to be released soon through the official website.

Steps to check the official notification for Stenographer Grade C and D 2018 posts online?

Log into the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in Search for the link that reads, ” Stenographer Grade C and D 2018 notification” on the homepage Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a PDF Read the pdf carefully and download the same Take a print out of the PDF for future reference if required

How to apply for the SSC Group C and D Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Search for the link ‘Apply now’ on the homepage and click on it once the registrations will start

Enter the necessary details in the space provided

Make payment and complete the process by uploading all the relevant documents

Click on the submit button

Now, take a print out of the application form for future reference

To go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission’s website, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

