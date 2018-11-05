SSC Recruitment 2018: The revised list for the Staff Selection Commission SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI CISF Examination 2017 has been published on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can now check the revised list by downloading the same from ibps.in.

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised list of SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI CISF Examination 2017 on its official website. 63 candidates have been shortlisted in the revised list who earlier did not qualify the examination. Candidates can check the notification for the same on the official website of Staff Selection Commission. As per reports in a leading daily, more than 5000 candidates i.e. 4221 male and 855 female candidates were shortlisted for Document Verification.

Reports also say that 61 candidates who were earlier declared qualified has been dropped from the revised list. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

How to check the Revised List for SI Delhi Police/CAPFs and ASI CISF Examination 2017?

Log in to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “REVISED RESULT- RECRUITMENT OF SUB-INSPECTORS IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs AND ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTORS IN CISF EXAMINATION, 2017 (204.74 KB)” on the homepage

Candidates will be directed to a different PDF

Now, download the pdf and go through the same

Take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI CISF exam revised vacancy details:

SI (Exe) Total Male vacancies: 616

Open: 548

Ex-Serviceman: 68

SI (Exe) Total Female vacancies: 256

Open: 256

SI (GD) Total M/F vacancies in CAPFs: 1292

CRPF: 374

BSF: 343

ITBP: 278

CISF: 88

SSB: 209

ASI (Exe) Total Vacant Positions for CISF: 1200

ASI male: 1080

ASI female: 120

