SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised list of SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI CISF Examination 2017 on its official website. 63 candidates have been shortlisted in the revised list who earlier did not qualify the examination. Candidates can check the notification for the same on the official website of Staff Selection Commission. As per reports in a leading daily, more than 5000 candidates i.e. 4221 male and 855 female candidates were shortlisted for Document Verification.
Reports also say that 61 candidates who were earlier declared qualified has been dropped from the revised list. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website – ssc.nic.in.
How to check the Revised List for SI Delhi Police/CAPFs and ASI CISF Examination 2017?
- Log in to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads, “REVISED RESULT- RECRUITMENT OF SUB-INSPECTORS IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs AND ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTORS IN CISF EXAMINATION, 2017 (204.74 KB)” on the homepage
- Candidates will be directed to a different PDF
- Now, download the pdf and go through the same
- Take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference
SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI CISF exam revised vacancy details:
SI (Exe) Total Male vacancies: 616
Open: 548
Ex-Serviceman: 68
SI (Exe) Total Female vacancies: 256
Open: 256
SI (GD) Total M/F vacancies in CAPFs: 1292
CRPF: 374
BSF: 343
ITBP: 278
CISF: 88
SSB: 209
ASI (Exe) Total Vacant Positions for CISF: 1200
ASI male: 1080
ASI female: 120
