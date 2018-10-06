SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has further extended the application process for candidates applying for over 1000 vacancies at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of SSC.

SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has extended the submission of applications for the recruitment of Selection Posts Phase VI/2018 through its official website – ssc.nic.in. The candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can submit the same till October 12, 2018 before 5:00PM. According to reports, the SSC had released a notification regarding the recruitment for over 1000 posts under 130 different post categories.

Meanwhile, the SSC has extended the SSC Selection Post Phase VI recruitment application process for the second time now as earlier also the SSC had done the same. Reports say that the commission has also extended the date to for application fee payment through challan. Candidates can now make application fee payment till October 15, 2018, under the condition that the e-challan be generated before 5:00 pm on October 12.

How to apply for SSC Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of SSC – ssconline.nic.in Click on the application link for Selection Post recruitment which reads, ‘Click here to apply’ on the homepage Search for the ‘New Registration’ tab and click on it Complete the registration process by entering the details Log in with your registration id and password. Registered candidates can directly login to the account Fill the application form and click on submit Download Application Fee Challan and take a print out for future reference

However, the SSC has not yet declared the date for the recruitment examination to be conducted on its latest notification. It has not specified anything about the exam dates and reports say that the revised exam dates may be announced soon by the commission on its official website.

