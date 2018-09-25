SSC Recruitment (SI, ASI Option Form): The Staff Selection Commission has released the detailed option form for Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and CISF respectively. Candidates can download the same from ssc.nic.in.

SSC Recruitment (SI, ASI Option Form): The Staff Selection Commission has released the detailed option form for the recruitment examination of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Candidates can download the form from the official website of SSC and fill the form by the stipulated time. Candidates can log into ssc.nic.in for downloading the form.

Candidates can find the link of the form on the homepage of the official website. The link reads, “Detailed Option Form for Recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2017”.

Meanwhile, SSC has also extended the application submission date from September 17 to September 30, 2018 for the candidates who want to submit their application forms for the recruitment of SSC GD Constable recruitment exam 2018.

Moreover, the Staff Selection Commission has also invited applications for several vacancies at various departments and application process for the same is currently going on through the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Steps to check the notification for SSC Recruitment 2018 extension of the application process:

Log in to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in Click on the first link on the homepage that reads, “Detailed Option Form for Recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2017 “ On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a different page Read the PDF carefully and download it Take a print out of the PDF for reference

To go to the official website directly and download the option form, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/option_form_sicpo2017_25082018.pdf

