The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced on its official website ssc.nic.in that it will fill 1,136 vacant posts soon. In an advertisement, the SSC has posted the vacant posts for all the 130 categories of various Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C posts.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced on its official website ssc.nic.in that it will fill 1,136 vacant posts soon. In an advertisement, the SSC has posted the vacant posts for all the 130 categories of various Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C posts.

In total there are 1,136 vacant seats in the various departments. The recruitment for the vacant posts in Group B (Non-Gazetted)/Group C takes place in the respective regional offices of SSC.

Selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of written exam to be conducted as a computer-based exam.

Those who are interested can apply for the vacant posts on the official website ssc.nic.in and can also visit the website of the regional offices of SSC.

Also Read:SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2018 postponed by Staff Selection Commission, new exam dates to be announced soon @ ssc.nic.in

Apart from this, candidates can also collect information regarding eligibility criteria, procedure for application and about the notice/advertisement etc from the SSC website. Besides this, the applicants can visit the SSC (northern region) website i.e. www.sscnr.net.in for gathering information about the vacant posts.

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Notification released today for 54000 jobs @ ssc.nic.in

Candidates can also apply for multiple posts across various regions. In the northern region itself, the Commission has 299 vacancies of 36 categories of posts.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More