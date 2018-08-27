SSC Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the recruitment of Caretakers on its official website. Candidates can now log in to ssc.nic.in and download the full notification before applying for the SSC Caretakers recruitment 2018.

According to the notification online, the Caretaker posts fall under the General Central service Group “C” Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial category and candidates will be recruited on deputation basis. Applications will be accepted only through proper channels along with full bio-data, photocopies of up to date documents mentioned in the notification and send their applications on the prescribed format on the address given below with sixty days of issuing the recruitment notification.

Applications are to be sent to SH. R.C.Ahuja, Under Secretary, Estt-I, Staff Selection Commission, Block N0. 12, CGO Complex Lodhi Road, New Delhi-11003

Click on this link to read full notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/adv_eng_21082018.pdf

Check how to download the SSC Caretaker Recruitment Notification 2018:

Log in to the official website of Staff Selection Commission or SSC, ssc.nic.in Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment of Caretaker in Staff Selection Commission(HQ) on Deputation Basis ” and click on it After clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a PDF Check the notification and download the same Take a print out for reference if necessary

