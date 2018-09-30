SSC Recruitment 2018: Staff Selection Commission or SSC is going to close the registration process for the recruitment examination of Grade VI posts on its official website. Those who have not yet submitted their applications can do the same at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Recruitment 2018: The registration process for the selection posts (Grade VI) is all set to be closed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website on October 5, 2018. Candidates who are interested to apply for the same however have not yet submitted their applications can do it by logging into the website ssc.nic.in asap.

Earlier, it was said that the last date for closure of application process was today, i.e. on September 30, 2018, but now it has been extended till the above mentioned-date. Moreover, according to the examination schedule released by the Staff Selection Commission, the application process for Steno Grade C and D was supposed to start on September 29 while the last date for application submission for the posts has been scheduled for October 22, 2018.

How to check the official notification for Grade VI posts online?

Log into the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in Search for the link that reads, ” Phase-VI/2018 Selection Posts – extension of the closing date for submitting applications till 05.10.2018″ Candidates will be directed to a PDF Read the pdf carefully and download the same Take a print out of the PDF for future reference if required

How to apply for the SSC Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of SSC recruitment – ssconline.nic.in

Click on the application link for Selection Post recruitment which reads, ‘Click here to apply’ on the homepage

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, click on the option ‘New Registration’ and fill in the details

Complete the registration process and login with your registration id and password

If you have already registered, then directly login to your account

Fill the form with all the relevant details and submit

Now, download the application fee challan

Click on this link to read the detailed notification for the (Grade VI): https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/selection_extension_28092018.pdf

