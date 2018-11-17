SSC recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited job applications for stenographer posts @ ssc.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates submit their application before November 19, 2018. Below are the eligibility criteria and steps to apply for the SSC recruitment 2018.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited the job applications to fill multiple posts including Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B’, Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’). The selected candidates will be posted in various ministries and departments in government offices across the country. The candidates can check the notification for the jobs on the official website of Staff Selection Commission— ssc.nic.in.

The interested and eligible candidates should apply for the posts on or before the last date of submission of application, i.e. November 19, 2018.

Criteria for the candidates who are willing to apply for the SSC Recruitment 2018:

According to the official notification released by the SSC on their official website, the candidates must have passed 12th Standard from a recognized Board. The age limit for the applicants (a) Stenographer Grade C is 18to 30 years as on January 1, 2019. The candidates who have are will to apply for the Stenographer Grade D job, should be 18 to 27 years of age. The candidates of the reserved category will get the age relaxation according to the government norms and regulations.

The candidates will have to clear several rounds of selection, i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT), Skill Test in Stenography and later the documents verification.

Application fees for the SSC Recruitment 2018:

The applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 100 through Demand Draft (DD), SBI Challan/ Net banking. The board has exempted women and candidates belonging to the reserved categories from the payment of the fee.

Here are the steps to apply for the SSC recruitment 2018:

Step 1- Visit the official website Staff Selection Commission @ ssc-cr.org

Step 2- Click on the link for SSC stenographer recruitment 2018 on the home page.

Step 3- Enter the details like Name, Father’s name, Date of Birth, e-mail Address, Mobile number, and Educational Qualification.

Step 4- Follow the instructions as directed by the SSC.

Step 5- Note down your registration number and password.

