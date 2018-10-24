SSC Stenographer Group C, D recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has already opened the online application process for the recruitment of Stenographers Group C,D posts on its official website. Candidates can check the Complete Syllabus for preparation of the examination here.

SSC Stenographer Group C, D recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has started the application process for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2018 through its official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination can check the details on the official website of SSC and follow the instructions to apply online. The online application process has begun on October 22 which will go on till November 11, 2018, through the official website.

According to reports, the SSC Steno Recruitment Exam 2018 will be conducted in two different stages and the first stage will be a Computer Based Test or Online Test while the second stage will be a Skill Test.

Complete syllabus for SSC Stenographer Recruitment Exam 2018:

Syllabus for CBT or Computer Based Test:

General Intelligence and Reasoning: This part of the syllabus contains both verbal and non-verbal type of questions. The candidates will be tested on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem-solving, analysis, judgement, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series, non-verbal series. Apart from these, the test will also ask questions to test the ability of candidates in dealing with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

This section will have questions to test the general awareness of the candidates and their ability in understanding the environment and its application to the society. There will be questions to test the knowledge of current events and day to day observations and questions from scientific aspects will also be asked in this section. Questions on subjects like History, Culture, Sports, Economy, General Polity, Geography relating to India and its neighbouring countries including questions on the Constitution of India and Scientific Research is required to be revised by the candidates for the examination. However, For Visually Handicapped candidates of 40% and above visual disability opting for scribe no such questions relating to Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning/ General Awareness Paper will be given English Language: English Language and Comprehension: Apart from questions relating to English Language, vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc questions testing candidates’ writing ability would also be asked in the examination.

The Syllabus for Skill Test is represented in the table given below:

To directly log in to the official website of Staff Selection Commission, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

