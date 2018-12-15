SSC Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination. The candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of SSC at www.ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the examination for these posts is scheduled to be held on January 13, 2019

Candidates should also keep an eye on the official website for regular updates. The examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Mode. The admit cards or hall tickets for these examinations are expected to be released by late December and January.

The dates for the SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will be hosted on the website of the Commission shortly.

Click here to download the official notification

Name of the post/Payscale

Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) – Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400) Junior Translator in Ministry of Railways (Railways Board) – Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400) Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) – Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400) Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices – Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400)

who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ – Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400)

Departments/Offices Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices – Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400)

who have not yet adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI) – Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100)

