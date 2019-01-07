The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited job applications for 1012 posts on their official website @ jssc.nic.in. The candidate can submit thier online application fee latest by February 21, 2019.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited job applications for 1012 posts on their official website @ jssc.nic.in. The boar has invited applications for constable vacancies. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of special branch constable before February 18 on Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission’s official website @ jssc.nic.in.

The candidate can submit thier online application fee latest by February 21, 2019. The Candidates will be allowed to make changes in the application form from February 25 midnight onwards till February 27, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More