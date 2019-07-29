SSC Recruitment 2019: The notification for recruitment to Junior Engineer and JHT posts will be released on August 1, 2019. Aspirants are advised to check the steps to download the SSC Recruitment Notification 2019 given in this article.

SSC Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is all set to release the notification for the recruitment to Junior Engineer, Junior Hindi Translator or JHT posts through the official website – ssc.nic.in on August 1, 2019. According to the reports, the Commission has released a short notice announcing the release date of the official notification for the recruitment of fresh candidates to Junior Engineer posts SSC JE 2019 and Junior Hindi Translator posts or SSC JHT 2019

Candidates can check the official notification on the SSC website as soon as it is published. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the official notification for the recruitment.

How to download the SSC Recruitment 2019 Notification for JE, JHT posts?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission or SSC – ssc.nic.in

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “SSC JE, JHT Recruitment 2019 Notification Download”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a PDF

Download the SSC Recruitment 2019 Notification PDF and go through the same

Take a print out for reference if necessary

SSC Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Notification to release on August 1, 2019

The online application process starts on August 1, 2019

The last date for submission of online application will be notified soon

Exam Date: to be notified through the official website soon

SSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)

Junior Hindi Translator

Junior Translator

Senior Hindi Translator and

Hindi Pradhyapak

