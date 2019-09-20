SSC Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade C and D. Check details.

SSC Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade C and D on September 20, Friday, 2019. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in. All the candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date of application which is October 15, 2019. The total number of vacancies for the recruitment to the post of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D will be confirmed soon by the commission. The Stenographer Grade C and D vacancies are divided into Departments, Ministries, and organizations of Central Government.

Eligibility Criteria for SSC Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have qualified class 12 or any equivalent examination from a recognized Board or a University.

Age limit:

For the recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade C, the lower age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 30 years.

For the recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade D, the lower age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years.

Exam pattern for SSC Recruitment 2019:

the examination for the same will be a computer-based test consisting of Multiple Choice Questions. The question paper will contain three parts including General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension. The time allotted to complete the examination will be 2 hours.

Selection Process for SSC Recruitment 2019:

The candidates will have to go through the computer-based test which will be followed by the skill test. All the candidates who clearly pass in the skill test will be considered for the selection on the basis of their merit in the Computer-based test.

Application fee for SSC Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates are supposed to pay an application fee of Rs 100 and the fee can be paid through any debit card, net banking, etc.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App