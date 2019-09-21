SSC Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission has issued the notification for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade C and D posts. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 18.

SSC Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited the application for the recruitment of stenographer grade C and D posts. Application submission was started yesterday i.e. on September 20. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before October 18.

Candidates are advised to fill the form correctly as incorrect information is liable for rejection. Candidates should note that the date of birth as recorded in the Secondary Examination certificate or an equivalent certificate only, will be accepted by the Commission for determining the age eligibility. And no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

In case of persons with benchmark disabilities in the category of blindness, locomotor disability (both arm affected-BA) and cerebral palsy. The facility of a scribe is provided if desired by the candidate. Since the posts are not identified suitable for persons with BA and cerebral palsy disabilities, therefore facility of scribe will not be admissible to such candidates.

SSC Recruitment 2019: Qualification and age

The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

Stenographer Grade C: 18 to 30 years

SSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Go to the official site of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) @ ssc.nic.in .

On the home page, you can check the direct link which is highlighted as APPLY to the top of the home page.

Now, you will be redirected to the new page.

Now, you will be redirected to the new page. Select the Stenographer Grade C & D section to apply for the SSC Jobs 2019.

After that, click the registration link and then enter your details.

Also, upload all the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Submit the registration page.

Download the SSC Online Application Form and then print it out.

